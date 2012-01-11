NICOSIA Jan 11 Authorities in Cyprus have
intercepted a cargo of ammunition bound for Syria for checks,
media on the island said on Wednesday.
A vessel carrying the cargo stopped for refuelling at a port
in Limassol where the cargo was intercepted, Cyprus's Politis
newspaper reported.
The ship was carrying 60 tonnes of ammunition and had been
sailing to the port of Latakia in Syria from St. Petersburg in
Russia, the newspaper reported.
Another newspaper, Simerini, said initial reports suggested
the vessel was carrying 35 tonnes of explosives, weapons and
munitions.
Cypriot officials were not immediately available for
comment. State radio reported the vessel would be allowed to
sail and said authorities were planning to issue a statement.
In 2009, Cyprus confiscated munitions from a ship sailing to
Syria from Iran for violating UN sanctions. The deteriorating
cargo, stored in scorching temperatures close to Cyprus largest
power station, exploded in July last year killing 13 people and
destroying the facility.
