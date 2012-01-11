* Cyprus to allow suspect Syria boat to leave

NICOSIA, Jan 11 A ship reportedly carrying ammunition to Syria will be allowed to leave Cyprus after giving assurances it will change its destination, authorities said on Wednesday.

Media reports said the cargo ship, which had left St. Petersburg in Russia on Dec. 9, was carrying up to 60 tonnes of ammunition and was heading to the Syrian port city of Latakia. It docked off Cyprus on Tuesday amid rough seas.

"It has been decided the vessel will be released after the ship decided to change its destination and will not go to Syria," government spokesman Stefanos Stefanou told state radio.

He declined to comment on the cargo, nor specify the reasons for the ship switching course or its new destination.

The Foreign Ministry said the ship carried a "dangerous" cargo and had been going to Syria and Turkey.

"It was established that there was no violation of the relevant EU restrictions on Syria," it said in a statement, referring to EU sanctions on Syria.

The Politis daily reported the vessel, named by authorities as the M/V Chariot flying the St. Vincent and Grenadines flag, was carrying ammunition of various calibers and that the recipient was the Syrian Ministry of Defence.

Another newspaper, Simerini, said initial reports suggested the vessel was carrying 35 tonnes of explosives, weapons and munitions.

In 2009, Cyprus confiscated munitions from a ship sailing to Syria from Iran for violating U.N. sanctions.

The deteriorating cargo, stored in scorching temperatures close to Cyprus's largest power station, exploded in July last year killing 13 people and destroying the facility. The disaster triggered a government crisis which forced the resignation of the defence and foreign ministers. (Writing By Michele Kambas; Editing by Robert Birsel)