* Top negotiator says lack of roadmap complicates talks
* Says Greek Cypriots going back on previous pledges
* Negotiations resumed in February after two year hiatus
By Marine Pennetier
PARIS, May 28 Turkish Cyprus's chief negotiator
played down on Wednesday the prospect of a quick solution in
peace talks with his Greek rivals, warning that the discovery of
natural gas in the region was possibly more of an obstacle than
of help.
Greek and Turkish Cypriots re-launched peace talks in
February, the latest of many attempts to heal the wounds of a
conflict that saw Turkey invade in 1974 after a Greece-inspired
coup, followed by the eastern Mediterranean island's division
between its two communities.
U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said in a landmark visit to
Cyprus on May 22 that the rival leaders had agreed to speed up
the slow-moving talks, restarted after a two-year hiatus, to
patch up one of Europe's most intractable rifts.
But speaking to reporters in Paris, Turkish Cyprus' chief
negotiator Kudret Ozersay said the next phase of talks was
uncertain, the first time either side has warned of possible
trouble ahead since talks were restarted in February.
"We are against the idea of talks just for talks. We don't
want to be the prisoners of that. We don't know what will be the
next stage, there isn't a roadmap that we have agreed on,"
Ozersay said.
The recent discovery of natural gas under the sea between
Cyprus and Israel has added a new dimension to the island's
strife and also heightened tensions between the two sides.
The significance of the find has been amplified by the
Ukraine crisis and its possible impact on Russian gas supplies
to Europe.
"The fact that one community - one of the co-owners - is
treated as if they were eligible to do whatever they want about
hydrocarbons without getting the consent of the other, it cannot
help the Cyprus problem, on the contrary it could be a kind of
obstacle," Ozersay said.
'NOT HAPPY'
Power sharing, redrawing property boundaries and the claims
of thousands of displaced persons are key issues in the
conflict. Any agreement must be put to separate referendums in
Cyprus' two communities, which are both mistrustful after
previous failed talks.
"Our counterpart is unwilling to accept fully the
convergences that were agreed, (and) they want to change some of
these convergences that were (agreed) before," Ozersay said,
declining to give specific details.
"This is something disturbing for us and we're not happy to
see this."
He was referring to the position of the present Greek
Cypriot leadership that any agreements brokered in previous
peace talks between 2008 and 2012 would be reviewed. Those were
partial convergences on issues such as competencies of a future
Cyprus federal government and on the functioning of the economy.
Diplomats avoid using the word "agreement" since Cypriot
negotiations are always held with the premise that nothing is
agreed until everything is agreed.
Ozersay was in Paris to discuss the negotiation process, the
first time a senior Turkish Cypriot was welcomed at the French
foreign ministry.
The breakaway Turkish Cypriot state is recognised only by
Ankara. The Greek Cypriot government is internationally
recognised as representing the whole island, and represents
Cyprus in the European Union, where it has veto rights on the
aspirations of Turkey to join the bloc.
Ozersay said there had been broad progress on issues ranging
from federal legislature to a federal judiciary and a federal
police.
"So far we achieved certain progress on certain issues. Is
it sufficient? No."
He also said both sides had failed to agree on the fate of
the northern Cyprus town of Varosha, once a thriving holiday
resort that welcomed Hollywood stars like Paul Newman and
Elizabeth Taylor, but which has been left deserted since 1974,
occupied only by patrolling Turkish soldiers.
"We failed (on Varosha). I don't want to going to more
details why, but we failed," he said.
(Additional reporting and writing by John Irish; Editing by
Raissa Kasolowsky)