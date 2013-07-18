NICOSIA, July 18 Cyprus will introduce a tax
amnesty to lure back funds concealed from authorities abroad,
but only for individuals making long-term investments or buying
government bonds, authorities said on Thursday.
The amnesty will be valid until December 31, government
spokesman Christos Stylianides told reporters. "It will not be a
blanket amnesty, because the government is very sensitive to
issues of tax evasion," he said.
Under terms of legislation to be drafted for approval,
individuals who repatriate cash for investments, government bond
purchases or long-term bank deposits, or to repay debts, will be
exempted from income tax.
Stylianides could not give an estimate on how much money was
believed to be stashed abroad. "We are in a difficult economic
crisis and we need liquidity," he said.
Cyprus required a 10 billion euro bailout from international
lenders in March to prop up a banking sector crippled by losses
from lending to Greece and to plug big fiscal deficits.
A condition of aid was seizing billions in bank deposits in
two major banks which required recapitalising, the first time
savers have been directly targeted in the euro zone crisis.
