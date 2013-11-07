NICOSIA Nov 7 Cyprus and France's Total
signed a memorandum of understanding on Thursday on
the feasibility of participating in an LNG project on the
island.
Total's subsidiary Total E&P Cyprus received a concession to
explore for hydrocarbons in two areas offshore in February.
The MoU recorded the support of Total for the monetisation
of potential gas reserves in both blocks, through a variety of
options, giving priority to liquefaction and LNG export to
European and Asian markets, Cypriot authorities said in a
statement.
Cyprus discovered natural gas offshore in 2011, following
major finds by neighbouring Israel in the east Mediterranean
over the past three years. U.S. based Noble reported
last month it had found around 5 trillion cubic feet of gas in
one area south of the island.
That company is also engaged in talks with Cypriot
authorities for the development of the LNG terminal.
Cyprus hopes the terminal, which will cost about $6 billion
to build, will be used as a hub for exports from the region.
Energy officials estimate work could tentatively start in 2016
to facilitate exports by around 2020.
In addition to Noble and Total, Cyprus has signed production
sharing contracts with Italy's ENI and South Korea's
Kogas.