* Cyprus eyes deal on bailout by Nov 12
* Island suffered from banks' exposure to Greece
* Negotiations fraught with delays as elections loom
NICOSIA, Oct 17 Cyprus said on Wednesday it
expected a final round of talks to start with lenders on badly
needed aid next week, hoping to have a bailout in place by a
euro zone finance ministers' summit in mid-November.
One of the smallest nations in the euro zone, Cyprus sought
EU and IMF aid in June after its two largest banks suffered huge
losses due to a write-down of Greek debt.
A conclusion with lenders on aid has been fraught with
delays as the island's government attempted to get the public
onside with an austerity package.
"I am sure we will have a positive conclusion to our request
for aid," Cypriot Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly told
reporters.
Asked by Reuters whether he expected discussions with
lenders to start before the end of the month, he said: "Within
the month, and certainly in the coming week. Time is restricted
and there is not much time left."
Cypriot officials say the government is keen for a deal by
mid-November. Without that, there is speculation that the island
of one million inhabitants could face a cash crunch as early as
December.
But with elections looming in four months and unwilling to
take the flak for any fallout from unpopular austerity measures,
the leftist government has apparently been biding its time on
taking a stand on lenders' austerity proposals pending since
July 25.
"If the problems were dealt with in a more timely manner our
economy would be in a much better state, and we wouldn't be
confronted with the dilemma of either going broke, or accepting
onerous terms," said Photis Photiou, a senior official of the
opposition centrist Democratic Party.
It is unclear how much aid Cyprus may require. The island
has been unable to fund itself since it was shut out of capital
markets 18 months ago.
Shiarly said a figure had not been set for Cyprus's
financial needs because of a difference of opinion between the
government and lenders on the recapitalisation needs of banks.
There is widespread speculation Cyprus's bailout will exceed
10 billion euros ($13 billion), or 60 percent of its GDP.
Cyprus's fiscal requirements until 2015 amount to about 5
billion euros.
The talks involve the European Commission, International
Monetary Fund and European Central Bank, known as the troika.
In measures expected to generate 975 million euros in
savings, they have asked for cutbacks to an inflated public
sector payroll, pension reform and creation of a 'bad bank' to
assume problem exposures of the financial sector, mainly in
Greece.