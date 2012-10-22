* Cyprus seeks aid deal by Nov. 12
* Island battered by its exposure to Greece
* Cyprus wants aid but with "tolerable" sacrifice
NICOSIA, Oct 22 Cyprus plans to contact
international lenders on Monday evening to invite them to the
island for final talks on a comprehensive aid package for the
Greece-exposed island, officials said.
While it was unclear when lenders from the European Central
Bank, the International Monetary Fund and the European
Commission would arrive in Cyprus, authorities have said they
want a deal with lenders by the Eurogroup meeting on Nov. 12.
"In a short while, we will send the troika the complete
proposals of the government and invite it to Cyprus to negotiate
the support package to the Republic of Cyprus," government
spokesman Stefanos Stefanou told reporters.
Cyprus, one of the smallest economies in the euro zone,
followed Greece, Ireland, Portugal and Spain in seeking aid from
its EU partners in June because of exposure of its financial
system to debt-crippled Greece.
Lenders have demanded salary cuts in a public service
workforce which is one of the highest paid in the euro zone,
pension reform, privatisations and the creation of a "bad bank"
which will assume problem debt in the financial system.
Cyprus's leftist government says it will resist calls for
privatisations, and is proposing staggered pay cuts ranging from
6.5 to 12.5 percent in its public sector.
"The package will bear a cost," Stefanou said. "Our attempt
is to make it tolerable, and with the contribution of all to
overcome the difficulties we are experiencing now."