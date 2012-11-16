NICOSIA Nov 16 International lenders
negotiating a bailout with Cyprus have demanded it make deeper
spending cuts worth 1.2 billion euros, state TV RIK said on
Friday, citing sources.
The European Commission, European Central Bank and
International Monetary Fund had previously sought spending cuts
in Cyprus of 975 million euros.
Their demand for deeper cuts came as the statistics service
said Cyprus's public deficit rose to 3.2 percent of gross
domestic product in the first nine months of the year, up 0.5
percentage points from the same period last year.
State television also cited the country's central bank
governor, Panicos Demetriades, as urging the state to do
everything possible to support the banking system.
The troika delegation, in Cyprus since last Friday, was
scheduled to leave the island on Sunday, but has now extended
its stay to at least Wednesday due to divergences between the
two sides on major issues, state television said.
Labour minister Sotiroulla Charalambous told the state
broadcaster that "many differences remained and negotiations
were difficult".
Government sources told RIK that the troika is demanding
axing payment of the 13th monthly salary in 2013, privatisation
of semi-governmental organisations within a clear timeframe and
freezing wage hikes and halving it when they are unfrozen.
The two sides remain at odds over the amount needed to
recapitalise Cypriot banks as well as on privatisations and
pension cuts, state television said.