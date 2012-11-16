NICOSIA Nov 16 International lenders negotiating a bailout with Cyprus have demanded it make deeper spending cuts worth 1.2 billion euros, state TV RIK said on Friday, citing sources.

The European Commission, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund had previously sought spending cuts in Cyprus of 975 million euros.

Their demand for deeper cuts came as the statistics service said Cyprus's public deficit rose to 3.2 percent of gross domestic product in the first nine months of the year, up 0.5 percentage points from the same period last year.

State television also cited the country's central bank governor, Panicos Demetriades, as urging the state to do everything possible to support the banking system.

The troika delegation, in Cyprus since last Friday, was scheduled to leave the island on Sunday, but has now extended its stay to at least Wednesday due to divergences between the two sides on major issues, state television said.

Labour minister Sotiroulla Charalambous told the state broadcaster that "many differences remained and negotiations were difficult".

Government sources told RIK that the troika is demanding axing payment of the 13th monthly salary in 2013, privatisation of semi-governmental organisations within a clear timeframe and freezing wage hikes and halving it when they are unfrozen.

The two sides remain at odds over the amount needed to recapitalise Cypriot banks as well as on privatisations and pension cuts, state television said.