ATHENS Nov 17 International lenders negotiating
a bailout with the Cypriot government have agreed on a key
capital ratio for banks and a system for the sector's
supervision, officials said on Saturday, signalling some
progress in the talks.
Cyprus has been holding talks with European Union and
International Monetary Fund to get financial aid after its banks
were battered by its exposure to debt-crippled Greece.
The lenders, who were due to leave Cyprus on Sunday but are
now expected to leave next week, agreed during talks on Saturday
that both commercial banks and cooperatives would be overseen by
the Central Bank, Finance Ministry and Central Bank officials
said. Cooperatives were previously overseen by a separate
authority.
They also set a core Tier 1 ratio - a measure of financial
strength - of 9 percent by the end of 2013 for banks, which
could then rise to 10 percent in 2014, the Finance Ministry and
Central Bank sources said. They had previously been discussing
setting the ratio at 8 percent.
But the two sides remain at odds over the amount needed to
recapitalise banks, as well as over the lenders' demands for
privatising assets and cutting wages and pensions.
The size of the potential bailout - speculated to be
anything between 11 and 16 billion euros and the bulk of it for
banks - will be huge in proportion to the 17.9 billion euro
economy, the third smallest in the euro zone.
(Reporting by Constantinos Tsindas; Writing by Deepa Babington;
Editing by Alison Williams)