* Cyprus says loan deal possibly mid-December
* MOU to target primary budget surplus of 4 pct 2016
* Finishing touches being put on draft deal-minister
* Cyprus negotiating loan with 2.5 pct interest-minister
By Michele Kambas
NICOSIA, Nov 29 Cyprus could agree a bailout
deal with euro zone ministers by mid-December and get a first
tranche of funds to shore up its banks by the end of January,
its finance minister said on Thursday.
The island, whose banks are heavily exposed to debt-crippled
Greece, has been discussing aid conditions with the IMF and EU
institutions since June. It could need up to 17.5 billion euros
($22.6 billion), equal to its entire annual economic output.
Finance Minister Vassos Shiarly told lawmakers a preliminary
agreement had been reached with international creditors, which
needed to be supplemented with a definitive assessment of the
banks' recapitalisation needs.
An interim assessment by consultants will be ready by Dec.
7, he said.
"There is a preliminary deal with the troika," Shiarly said,
referring to lenders from the International Monetary Fund, the
European Central Bank and the European Commission. "(But) I
anticipate discussions over the next few weeks will be
difficult, perhaps more so than before."
Cyprus had already been shut out of international capital
markets by the time its banks turned to the government for help.
The four-year programme under negotiation with the 'troika'
of international lenders envisages heavy spending cuts and
targets a primary budget surplus - the balance before deducting
debt financing costs - of 4.0 percent of gross domestic product
(GDP) by 2016.
A finance ministry document submitted to parliament calls
for a 6.5 to 12.5 percent cut in public sector salaries, a
two-year increase in the retirement age for the public sector,
an incremental reduction in the public sector workforce by at
least 5,000 by 2016 and a suspension of wage indexation.
Shiarly said authorities were discussing an interest rate of
2.5 percent with lenders, which he described as "very good"
under the circumstances.
Cyprus is now heavily reliant on short-term borrowing. It
paid 5.0 percent in a private placement for 240 million euros in
30-day bills last month, and the equivalent for 13-week treasury
bills worth 151.6 million euros maturing in January.
Lenders say a final agreement cannot be reached until there
is more clarity on the capital needs of the island's banks.
Shiarly, speaking to parliament's finance committee, avoided
specifying the banks' needs, saying these would be assessed by
consultants.
"Many figures have been speculated, from 5 billion to 15
billion euros. Let's wait for the assessment, and even then,
that could change," he said, citing the example of Spain, where
recapitalisation assessments have moved significantly lower.
A working scenario was a conclusion on Cyprus by
mid-December, with up to six weeks for a deal to be ratified by
national parliaments. "That would bring us to the end of January
for the first tranche," Shiarly said.
Once agreed, the bailout would make Cyprus the fourth euro
zone nation to get a sovereign rescue after Greece, Ireland and
Portugal. Spain has been granted financial aid to recapitalise
its banking sector, but Madrid has not so far asked for money to
cover state needs.