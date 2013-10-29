* Lenders assess Cypriot reforms
* Banking, privatisations to be reviewed
* Major bank prepares restructuring plan
NICOSIA, Oct 29 International lenders began a
second inspection visit to Cyprus on Tuesday to assess progress
in economic restructuring outlined in a 10 billion euro aid plan
brokered in March to avert the island's financial collapse.
Cypriot officials said representatives of the European
Union, European Central Bank and International Monetary Fund
would focus on reviewing reforms in the island's banking sector,
now undergoing an extensive overhaul.
The troika, as the lenders are known, would also look at
privatisations of state-controlled enterprises which the
three-year programme says could generate a cash boon of 1.4
billion euros ($1.93 billion) for the country.
The island flirted with financial meltdown six months ago
before agreeing to wind down a major loss-making bank and
confiscating deposits in a second lender, Bank of Cyprus
, to recapitalise that bank.
Both banks made massive losses on a restructure of debt in
neighbouring Greece, and rescuing them proved impossible for a
cash-starved Cypriot government excluded from international
markets because of fiscal slippage.
In its first review held over the summer, lenders said
Cyprus had made progress with overhauling its banking sector and
pushing through structural reforms.
"I'm certain that the second assessment will be as
favourable as the first as to the manner in which we are dealing
with the hardships and our obligations," said Cypriot President
Nicos Anastasiades.
The troika mission plans to be in Cyprus until Nov. 8.
Cyprus has so far absorbed 47 percent of its 10 billion euro
aid package. Part of it was used to prop up cooperatives, dozens
of small savings banks which are to be merged and revamped by
early next year.
Cypriot officials said troika representatives would be
informed of a restructuring programme for Bank of Cyprus, owned
by the depositors whose savings were converted to equity to save
the bank.
Bank executives declined to comment on what the restructure
entailed or on speculation it meant splitting Bank of Cyprus
into two, to buffer it from rising non-performing loans.
The bank reported record losses of 2.3 billion euros for
2012 on a surge in non-performing loans as a crippling recession
impacted people's ability to repay debts.
John Hourican, a former RBS senior executive appointed CEO
of Bank of Cyprus last week, said the issue of non-performing
loans was among the most pressing issues at the bank.
"This is an unprecedented situation that has happened to
Cyprus and to the Bank of Cyprus and I think that, while the
problems are actually quite clear, the solutions are as of yet
untested, and not clear to me given that I haven't yet taken
full possession of the job," Hourican told journalists after
meeting Anastasiades on Tuesday. He fully assumes his duties on
Monday, Nov. 4.
($1 = 0.7254 euros)
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Stephen Nisbet)