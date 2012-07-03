By Michele Kambas
NICOSIA, July 3 Potential creditors from the
IMF, the EU and the ECB started trawling through Cyprus's
finances on Tuesday to assess how much emergency aid the
recession-hit euro zone minnow may need after being hammered by
exposure to Greece.
Two teams from the trio, collectively known as the 'troika',
met separately with the Central Bank and Finance Ministry on
Tuesday, officials from both institutions said.
Cyprus sought a financial lifeline from EU rescue funds last
week to help support local banks crippled by their losses on
Greek bonds.
The total amount Cyprus may require is still unclear, but it
faces a virtually guaranteed bill of 2.3 billion euros for its
two main banks. There is speculation the bailout could cost as
much as 10 billion euros - more than half the size of Cyprus's
17.3 billion euro economy.
Cyprus's finance ministry said the troika would also meet
with labour and employer groups and management teams of the
largest credit institutions.
"This visit is purely exploratory in nature and there will
be no negotiation or discussion of (economic) measures," the
ministry said in a statement.
Cypriot authorities say the island's low-tax status, which
has attracted thousands of foreign companies, will not be part
of negotiations.
But other issues, such as a public payroll representing 33
percent of annual state spending and wage indexation blamed for
second-round inflationary effects were expected to be in the
troika's sights.
In a report last year, the IMF said Cyprus needed to make
spending cuts and contain a public sector wage bill which, at
15.4 percent of GDP, was the highest in the euro zone, it said.
.
Any troika recommendations would be a delicate balancing act
because of the potential dangers of enforcing austerity during a
recession, economist Fiona Mullen said.
The Cypriot economy, which represents 0.2 percent of the
euro zone, has recorded negative rates of growth for the past
three quarters.
Cyprus is also struggling with record high jobless rates of
10.8 percent. That was reflected by a 9.5 percent jump during
2011 of its "social transfers" bill, which includes unemployment
benefits.
"I'm sure that with figures like this government finances
are doing worse," Mullen said. "It is therefore important that
they come to an agreement with the troika very fast."
The IMF and EU mission ends on July 6.