NICOSIA, April 27 International lenders began
talks in Cyprus on Monday to try to pave the way for a
resumption of bailout payments after the island passed a law on
foreclosure of bad loans.
Cyprus's Central Bank said that technical banking teams from
the European Union, the International Monetary Fund and the
European Central Bank (ECB) would be on the island until April
30, and again from May 6.
They will discuss "issues concerning restructuring of
non-performing loans and supervision matters" and have meetings
with commercial banks, a Central Bank spokeswoman said.
The Mediterranean island signed up to a 10 billion euro
bailout deal in 2013, due to run until 2016, that was
conditional on a range of budget and economic reforms.
It has received just over half of that amount, but had to
adopt a foreclosures framework to wrestle down a mountain of
non-performing bank debts before further aid could be disbursed.
The law was passed on April 18. If the lenders give it a
positive assessment after their meetings, this will also allow
the ECB to buy Cypriot sovereign bonds as part of its
money-printing programme.
Cyprus, a member of the euro zone since 2008, has until now
been excluded from the ECB's 1.1 trillion euro quantitative
easing (QE) programme, launched in March.
