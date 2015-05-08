Canada's SNC-Lavalin posts 27 percent drop in 1st-qtr profit
May 4 Canada's SNC-Lavalin Group Inc on Thursday reported a 26.5 percent decline in quarterly profit, hurt in part by weak demand in its core engineering and construction business.
WASHINGTON May 8 International lenders on Friday said they made "significant progress" on their review of Cyprus's bailout program, completion of which should unlock aid for the euro zone island.
The International Monetary Fund, European Union and European Commission, known as the troika, agreed to lend Cyprus 10 billion euros ($11 billion) in March 2013.
They went to Nicosia to assess the country's progress with the conditions of the program, including a foreclosures law seen as crucial to the release of the next disbursement of aid.
"Significant progress towards staff-level agreement on the review has been made and the teams look forward to a swift conclusion as soon as all elements of the insolvency and foreclosure framework are available," the lenders said in a statement. ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Reporting by Anna Yukhananov; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
ATHENS, May 4 Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called on Greece's international lenders on Thursday to reach an agreement on easing its debt burden by May 22, when euro zone finance ministers meet in Brussels to discuss the bailout progress.