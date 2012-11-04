NICOSIA Nov 4 Cyprus on Sunday vowed to continue to develop offshore natural gas reserves, accusing arch-rival Turkey of trying to stir tensions after warning multinationals off participating in the island's projects.

Sharpened rhetoric between the two neighbours bitterly divided by a war almost 40 years ago underscores tensions in the east Mediterranean over a potential oil and gas bonanza worth billions.

Cyprus on Oct. 30 said it would start talks with multinationals including Italy's ENI, South Korea's Kogas, France's Total and Russia's Novatek for the potential development of natural gas fields to the island's south.

Turkey maintains ethnically-split Cyprus has no right to explore for oil or gas. On Friday it warned ENI that it would review that firm's investment in their country if it went ahead with the Cyprus project.

"Turkey is once again showing its true face," Cyprus's foreign ministry said. "It is a record burdened with violations of international law both as regards its international, and national mode of behaviour."

"The Republic of Cyprus will continue in its hydrocarbons policy decisively and without any distraction," it said.

Ankara supports a breakaway Turkish Cypriot state in northern Cyprus. It does not have diplomatic relations with Greek Cypriots, who run the internationally recognised government searching for offshore gas.

Last year Cyprus reported its first gas find of a mean 7 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of natural gas south of Cyprus in a sea area bordering Israel. It is one of the largest gas finds of the past decade.

One reason for Cyprus' interest in developing gas reserves is the state of its economy after the cash-strapped nation was forced to seek an international bailout in June. Its banks reported massive losses to debt-crippled Greece.

The island was split in a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup. Cyprus, which now holds the rotating EU presidency, says it is within its sovereign right to explore.

Turkey says the gas project ignores equal rights Turkish Cypriots have over natural resources.

"...Those companies cooperating with GCA (Greek Cypriot Administration) will not be allowed to take part in new energy projects in Turkey," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday. (Reporting by Michele Kambas; editing by Jason Neely)