NICOSIA Jan 5 Cyprus's president vowed on
Monday to stay away from peace talks with Turkey as long as
Turkish ships remained off the island, threatening its right to
explore for natural gas offshore.
Turkey, which supports a breakaway state in northern Cyprus,
dispatched a research vessel to the south of the island late
last year while companies commissioned by the internationally
recognised government explored offshore.
"My participation in a dialogue for a solution to the Cyprus
problem is not possible for as long as the sovereign rights of
the Republic of Cyprus are being violated," Cypriot President
Nicos Anastasiades said in a written statement.
Anastasiades, who leads a Greek Cypriot government, pulled
out of peace talks in October, viewing the presence of the
research ship as a challenge to Cyprus's offshore rights.
Local media reports said the Turkish vessel, which
specialises in collecting seismic data, was now docked in
northern Cyprus, awaiting fresh instructions from the Turkish
government.
Cyprus and its partner, U.S. energy company Noble,
made the first offshore natural gas find in late 2011. A
consortium of Italy's ENI Spa and South Korea's KoGas
is now exploring other areas south of the island.
Turkey says Cyprus has no rights over natural gas and any
finds should be equitably shared with Turkish Cypriots. Cyprus
says both sides can reap the benefits of gas discoveries once
the island is reunited.
The country was split by a Turkish invasion in 1974 after a
brief Greek-inspired coup.
