NICOSIA Feb 4 Cyprus said on Wednesday it was
close to reviving stalled peace talks between the island's Greek
and Turkish communities who have been locked in a festering,
decades-old conflict that is harming Turkey's hopes of joining
the EU.
The United Nations has been toiling for months on the
wording of a 'joint statement' to restart negotiations between
the island's two dominant groups that broke off in mid-2012.
"Important consultations are underway related to drafting a
final and substantive joint statement," said Christos
Stylianides, spokesman for Cyprus's internationally recognised
Greek Cypriot government.
He said Cypriot President Nicos Anastassiades would be
briefing political parties on Thursday and have consultations
with the Greek government on Friday.
The consultations were in a "delicate phase", Stylianides
said, but he declined to be more specific. "On Cyprus, things
can be so close yet so far. A word can make all the difference."
Greek and Turkish Cypriots have lived estranged for decades.
A power-sharing government crumbled soon after independence from
Britain in 1960 and a Turkish military invasion in 1974 split
the island in two.
Greek Cypriots represent Cyprus in the EU, giving them a
veto right over Turkey's aspirations of joining the bloc.
Negotiations have repeatedly stumbled on issues ranging from
power sharing to redrawing territorial boundaries, as well as
property claims of tens of thousands of displaced persons.
Greek Cypriots are insisting on a joint statement to outline
the basic principles of any peace deal, hoping to avoid past
pitfalls which have dogged talks.
The conflict has come into sharper focus since the
discovery, first by Israel and then by Cyprus, of vast deposits
of natural gas in the eastern Mediterranean.
Turkey, which lies north of Cyprus, contests the island's
attempts to tap its offshore wealth. Cyprus says it is within
its rights.
Underscoring tensions, a Turkish warship ordered a Norwegian
research ship out of territory south of Cyprus on Feb. 1, saying
it was its own maritime zone.
(Reporting by Michele Kambas; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)