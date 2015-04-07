NICOSIA, April 7 A U.N. envoy for ethnically-split Cyprus said on Tuesday he expected stalled peace talks to resume "within weeks" following a six-month suspension in a row over offshore gas reserves.

"I see no obstacle to a very early resumption of talks once the election process in the north of Cyprus is done," said Espen Barth Eide, a Norwegian diplomat who oversees the Cyprus peace process for the United Nations.

Northern Cyprus, a breakaway Turkish Cypriot state, holds presidential elections on April 19. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Andrew Heavens)