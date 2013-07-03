BRIEF-China Galaxy Securities to pay annual cash div as 1.55 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.55 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
NEW YORK, July 3 Standard & Poor's on Wednesday upgraded the sovereign foreign credit rating on Cyprus to CCC-plus from selective default.
The move comes in the wake of the Mediterranean nation's 1 billion euros ($1.30 billion) debt exchange that is part of a financial adjustment program.
On June 28, S&P said that the exchange should help alleviate strains on the nation's financial liquidity and that after completion it would put the rating back up to CCC-plus.
The outlook on the credit is stable, S&P said in a statement.
FRANKFURT, April 2 Finance ministers of the German states of Hamburg and Schleswig-Holstein said on Sunday they were pleased with the first bidding round in the privatisation of shipping finance provider HSH Nordbank , of which they jointly own 85 percent.
CAIRO, April 2 Egypt's central bank expects foreign reserves to jump to over $28.5 billion for the month of March, the highest since March 2011, a bank deputy governor told the country's state news agency MENA on Sunday.