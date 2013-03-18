NICOSIA, March 18 Cyprus's parliament has
postponed a vote on a proposed one-off levy on bank deposits
announced over the weekend until Tuesday evening, Parliamentary
Speaker Yiannakis Omirou said on Monday.
Omirou said more time was needed to study amended government
proposals on levying bank depositors.
Under the terms of a deal brokered with euro zone finance
ministers on Friday, Cypriot authorities were to impose a 6.7
percent tax on bank deposits under 100,000 euros and a levy of
9.9. percent on deposits exceeding 100,000 euros.