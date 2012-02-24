Senegal detains seven Chinese trawling boats for illegal fishing
DAKAR, June 10 Senegalese authorities have detained seven Chinese trawling vessels for illegally fishing in its waters, the country's navy said on Saturday.
NICOSIA Feb 24 Cypriot flag carrier Cyprus Airways said on Friday its full-year financial results would be negative, hit by intensified competition and rising fuel costs.
Results would be a "significant departure" from 2010 results, the company said in a stock exchange filing. Cyprus Airways made a small net profit of 215,000 euros in 2010.
The board of the airline will meet on Feb. 28 to discuss full-year results and capitalisation issues.
MOSCOW, June 10 Russia said on Saturday it had told the United States it was unacceptable for Washington to strike pro-government forces in Syria after the U.S. military carried out an air strike on pro-Assad militia last month.