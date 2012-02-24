Senegal detains seven Chinese trawling boats for illegal fishing
DAKAR, June 10 Senegalese authorities have detained seven Chinese trawling vessels for illegally fishing in its waters, the country's navy said on Saturday.
* Govt wants strategic investor to take over airline
* Board to discuss share capital issues (Adds detail)
NICOSIA Feb 24 Cypriot flag carrier Cyprus Airways said on Friday full-year results would be a "significant departure" from 2010 after being hit by intensified competition and rising fuel costs.
The board will meet on Feb. 28 to discuss full-year results and capitalisation issues.
Cyprus Airways, which made a net profit of 215,000 euros ($286,000) in 2010, posted a loss of 29.3 million for the first half of 2011.
The government, which owns 70 percent of the airline, has said it wanted a strategic investor who could potentially assume a majority stake in the company.
Cyprus Airways said 2011 results would reflect stiffening competition in its major markets and higher fuel costs. It would also feature a non-recurring expense from a redundancy scheme, and one-offs in income including a slot exchange at London Heathrow and profit from the sale of an aeroplane and three engines.
Past attempts to prop the ailing carrier have included overhauls and staff cutbacks.
Although the state is prohibited by EU regulations from directly subsidising the airline, it received a cash injection when the government spun-off a charter subsidiary which ultimately folded. In 2010, it received compensation for a flight travel ban over Turkish airspace. ($1 = 0.7511 euro) (Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters and Dan Lalor)
DAKAR, June 10 Senegalese authorities have detained seven Chinese trawling vessels for illegally fishing in its waters, the country's navy said on Saturday.
MOSCOW, June 10 Russia said on Saturday it had told the United States it was unacceptable for Washington to strike pro-government forces in Syria after the U.S. military carried out an air strike on pro-Assad militia last month.