NICOSIA May 14 Cyprus's Popular Bank said on Monday it was in talks with the island's finance ministry and Central Bank to offer guarantees for raising new capital.

The bank, heavily exposed to the Greek sovereign debt writedown, said it was in talks for the state to offer guarantees as incentives to existing shareholders and new investors, allowing maximum participation of the private sector and limited possible use of state funds.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)