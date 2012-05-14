(Adds more detail)

NICOSIA May 14 Cyprus's Popular Bank said on Monday it was in talks with the island's finance ministry and central bank about state guarantees to raise fresh capital after being battered by the Greek debt writedown.

Cyprus's second-largest bank needs a 1.8 billion euro ($2.33 billion) cash injection by a mid-year deadline to increase its regulatory capital to 9 percent to meet European Union requirements. The bank has said it would raise the amount via an equity issue, either through a rights issue to existing shareholders or via a private placement.

The bank said it was discussing the possibility of the Republic of Cyprus underwriting the capital issue, offering incentives for existing and new investors to participate.

"It would achieve the maximum possible participation of the private sector and the smallest possible use of state funds," the bank said in a stock exchange filing.

The finance ministry was not immediately available for comment.

Cyprus Popular held some 3.05 billion euros in Greek government bonds. Their nominal value was written down by 76.4 percent as a result of the Greek bailout.

The bank said it would issue a new announcement once consultations were finalised and the terms of the issue were approved by relevant authorities.

