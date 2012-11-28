NICOSIA Nov 28 Cyprus Popular Bank,
the Cypriot lender part nationalized this year, said on
Wednesday its nine-month net loss reached 1.09 billion euros,
excluding a goodwill impairment.
Popular, Cyprus's second-largest bank, was part nationalized
in June 2012 after its regulatory capital took a severe hit from
its heavy exposure to Greek sovereign debt restructured earlier
this year.
The bank had posted a loss of 292 million euros in the nine
month period of 2011. Including a goodwill and other intangible
asset impairment of 580 million euros, the bank said losses
attributable to bank shareholders this year totalled 1.67
billion euros.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by Alison Birrane)