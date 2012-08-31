BRIEF-Senvest Management reports 5.28 pct passive stake in Bristow Group
* Senvest Management reports a 5.28 percent passive stake in Bristow Group as of may 30 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2rEo52E Further company coverage:
NICOSIA Aug 31 Cyprus Popular Bank, the Cypriot lender part-nationalised after booking heavy exposure to Greece, said on Friday its half-year loss including a goodwill impairment reached 1.3 billion euros.
Popular was part-nationalised in June after its regulatory capital was depleted from heavy exposure to Greek sovereign debt restructured earlier in the year.
Excluding the goodwill impairment, the bank said its first-half losses reached 729 million euros. (Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Jane Baird)
* Highbridge Capital Management, Llc reports 5.07 percent passive stake in CF Corp as of may 25, 2017 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2rXWxIX Further company coverage: