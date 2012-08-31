* Cypriot bank was nationalised on Greek exposure
* Posts record losses on Greece
* Deposits drop 22 percent
NICOSIA, Aug 31 Cyprus Popular Bank,
the Cypriot lender nationalised after booking heavy exposure to
Greece, posted record first-half losses of 1.3 billion euros on
Friday after jacking up provisions at its Greek operations.
The 1.3 billion euro loss, against a 202 million loss in the
first half of 2011, incorporates a goodwill impairment charge
related to Greek operations. Without that charge, the bank said
its net loss reached 729 million euros.
Popular was part-nationalised in June after its regulatory
capital was depleted from heavy exposure to Greek sovereign debt
restructured earlier in the year.
It required 1.8 billion from the state, which now has an 84
percent equity share in the bank.
Popular, which was until the beginning of 2011 known as
Marfin Popular Bank, was the most heavily exposed of Cypriot
banks to Greece's sovereign debt written down this year to make
that country's debt burden more manageable.
In June, the Cypriot government sought financial assistance
from the European Union to help its banks, becoming the fifth
euro zone nation to require aid.
Popular said its deposits had fallen 22 percent on a yearly
basis, mainly due to a reduction in deposits in the Greek
market, to 18 billion euros. Its net loan portfolio fell 10
percent to 23.1 billion.
The bank said it increased its provisions by 384 percent,
reflecting ongoing poor financial conditions.
On a quarterly basis, its non-performing loans in Cyprus
rose 4.15 percentage points to 13.6 percent of its total loan
book in the second quarter of 2012 and to 32.6 percent in
Greece, a 9.89 percentage points increase.
(Reporting By Michele Kambas; editing by Jane Baird and Keiron
Henderson)