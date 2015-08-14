SAO PAULO Aug 14 Brazilian homebuilder Cyrela
Brazil Realty SA expects to see slightly lower levels
of cash generation in the second half of the year as demand in
the nation's real estate market weakens.
Cyrela will be "cautious" in its use of free cash flow,
Chief Financial Officer Eric Alencar said on a Friday conference
call to discuss quarterly earnings, without specifying potential
options.
The company on Thursday reported a 30 percent drop in
quarterly net income on an annual basis as sales declined amid
Brazil's deepening economic slump.
