SAO PAULO, June 30 Cyrela Brazil Realty SA
, Brazil's biggest listed homebuilder, said gross
sales rose in April and May compared with the first quarter, and
expects finished inventory to peak at the end of the year.
According to a presentation filed with Brazil's securities
industry watchdog on Tuesday, Cyrela said sales cancellations
remained stable over the past year despite a deteriorating
economic environment.
Credit conditions are turning more restrictive for real
estate developers, primarily because state-controlled lender
Caixa Economica Federal is prioritizing projects that
it itself financed while shying away from new project launches.
Caixa is Brazil's largest mortgage lender.
Cyrela shares were up 0.7 percent to 9.95 reais in late
morning trading in Sao Paulo.
