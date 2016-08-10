BRIEF-Tsuchiya Holdings completes 521,000 shares buy-back
* Says it completes repurchase of 521,000 shares as of May 17, for about totaling 100.0 million yen, as result of share buy-back plan disclosed on Dec. 7, 2016
SAO PAULO Aug 10 Cyrela Brazil Realty SA , Brazil's largest listed homebuilder, on Wednesday said sales cancellations are not expected to drop before year-end due to high interest rates' impact on home buyers' ability to secure mortgages.
Sales cancellation provisions by the company are only expected to drop in the medium term due to the lasting effect of Brazil's harshest recession in eight decades, management said in a conference call after publishing second-quarter earnings on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by W Simon)
* Says approved issue of NCDs of INR 500 million plus green shoe option of INR 500 million Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qUEu5N) Further company coverage: