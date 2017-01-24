SAO PAULO Jan 24 Brazil's Cyrela Commercial
Properties SA is in talks with Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board (CPPIB) for a potential asset swap and joint
ventures to invest up to $400 million in new commercial office
space.
Cyrela said in a securities filing on Tuesday that it had
signed a non-binding agreement regarding the transfer of a 33
percent equity stake in its office buildings in exchange for
CPPIB's 25 percent stake in Cyrela's warehouse business.
Shares of Cyrela were flat at 10 reais after falling as much
as 1 percent in morning trading on the São Paulo Stock Exchange.
The deal, which would lay the groundwork for a new round of
investment, underscores investors' hopes that falling interest
rates will trigger a new round of investment in Brazil's
beleaguered commercial real estate sector.
Brazilian offices and warehouses have suffered from high
vacancies and steep discounting during a recession that has
lasted more than two years.
Cyrela also outlined a separate non-binding agreement to
sell a 50 percent stake in its warehouse business to a
subsidiary of U.S.-based Prologis Inc "at market
prices," without indicating the value of the transaction.
After the deals close, Prologis will own 75 percent of the
warehouse business, with Cyrela owning the remaining 25 percent,
the company said. Cyrela added that the closing of each deal is
conditional on the completion of the other.
The transactions are also subject to approval by Brazilian
antitrust agency Cade and shareholders, the filing said.
Cyrela Commercial Properties resulted from a spin-off of
homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty SA's commercial
properties division in 2007.
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Paul Simao)