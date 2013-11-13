SAO PAULO Nov 13 Brazil's largest homebuilder
Cyrela posted a rise in third-quarter earnings on
Wednesday, but it said general and administrative expenses
weighed on profit and cash generation stalled.
Cyrela reported net income of 175 million reais ($75.1
million), according to a securities filing. The figure
represented a rise of 16.1 percent from the same period a year
ago, though it fell short of the average estimate from seven
analysts polled by Reuters of 187 million reais.
The company is widely viewed as ahead of its peers in terms
of revamping its operations after a period of aggressive
over-expansion led to huge cost overruns and big quarterly
losses industrywide.
In recent quarters, Cyrela's efforts to reduce expenses have
contributed to improving margins and increased returns on
equity, while strong cash generation has helped make it one of
the least-indebted firms in the industry.
Those efforts bore less fruit in the third quarter, however,
as cash generation reverted to 35 million reais of cash
consumption and general and administrative expenses rose 8.7
percent.
Cyrela's net debt to shareholder equity ratio remained
stable from the previous quarter at 35 percent, while return on
equity stood at 14.9 percent, unchanged from the previous three
months.
Last month Cyrela reported that contracted sales for the
third quarter fell 20.1 percent from the same period last year
while the value of new projects launched during the quarter
edged slightly lower.
The company posted a gross profit margin, or the portion of
revenue left over after construction costs, of 32.8 percent in
the quarter, up from 31.7 percent in the same period last year
and 32.6 percent in the second quarter. With the exception of
the second quarter, gross margins at Cyrela have been improving
steadily for over two years.
Earlier this year, Cyrela estimated a gross margin of
between 31 percent and 35 percent for full-year 2013.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization - a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA -
rose 16.7 percent from a year earlier to 287 million reais,
missing the average estimate of 310 million reais in the Reuters
survey.