* Net income up 59 in Q1 from year earlier, cash burn down

* Rising profit contrasts with rivals' disappointing results

* Cyrela credits focus on cautious growth, familiar regions

SAO PAULO, May 15 Cyrela, Brazil's No. 2 homebuilder, posted a 59 percent jump in first-quarter earnings, breaking with a string of disappointing results in the industry as cautious growth and a focus on existing stock helped boost sales.

Net income rose to 118 million reais ($59 million), according to a late Monday securities filing, slightly above the forecast of 114 million reais of analysts in a Reuters poll.

Cyrela is one of the few developers to post a strong gain in net income after cutting back on joint ventures that drove up costs last year.

Several rivals, including market leader PDG Realty , are only this year addressing runaway costs with budget revisions that are hurting results. Cyrela's earnings suggest a more cautious strategy can eventually result in a turnaround.

In a statement accompanying its results, the company attributed its stronger performance to its focus on familiar regions, higher income segments and more selectivity in new projects.

Cyrela's net debt rose by just 6 million reais in the quarter. The indicator, known as cash burn, shrank from 134 million reais a year earlier.

Investors are watching the measure for evidence that Cyrela and its rivals can generate cash from operations after a year of overreaching growth that yielded rapidly rising construction costs and a string of disappointing results.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose 40 percent to 188 million reais from a year earlier, missing a forecast of 226 million reais.