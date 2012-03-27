* Strong result signals building turnaround in Brazil

* Company says confident on further growth in housing sector

BRASILIA, March 26 Cyrela, Brazil's No.2 homebuilder, said on Monday that net profit more than doubled in the fourth-quarter from a year earlier, providing solid evidence of a building turnaround despite a feeble economic recovery.

The company posted fourth-quarter net income of 181 million reais ($99.76 million), compared with a year-earlier profit of 83 million reais.

The result beat a consensus forecast for a profit of 158 million reais from a Reuters survey of six analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose to 337 million reais from 149 million reais a year earlier.

Cyrela has made an impressive turnaround from 2010 when it suffered the brunt of soaring costs from poorly managed joint ventures.

"The administration continues to be confident in the growth of the economy, mostly in the outlook for the housing sector, which continues to show demand above the supply of new units," the company said in its earnings statement.

EBITDA as a share of revenue, a measure of profitability known as the EBITDA margin, rose 6 percentage points from a year earlier to 17 percent, suggesting it may have put the worst cost overruns behind it.

Cyrela has lifted its stake in its projects to nearly 80 percent, according to Bradesco BBI analyst Luiz Mauricio Garcia, helping to avoid the lax spending patterns that have dogged its joint ventures.

($1 = 1.8144 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Lewis)