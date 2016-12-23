BRIEF-PennyMac Mortgage says co through 2 units entered amendment to master repurchase agreement
* Pennymac mortgage investment-on may 23 co through 2 units entered amendment to master repurchase agreement, dated as of october 14, 2016
SAO PAULO Dec 23 Cyrela Brazil Realty SA , Brazil's largest homebuilder, has proposed eliminating the role of real estate development director, according to a securities filing on Friday.
The company has also proposed separating the posts of finance director and investor relations officer, which was being performed by a single executive.
Shareholders will vote on the proposals at a special meeting scheduled for Jan. 24, the filing said. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Discovery Equity Partners L.P. Reports 5.6 percent stake in Planet Payment Inc as of may 17 - sec filing