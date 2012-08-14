* Homebuilder's net income rises 49 percent from year ago
* Cyrela improves profitability, lowers net debt
* Contrasts with net loss, cost overruns at top builder PDG
By Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, Aug 13 Cyrela Brazil Realty
, the country's No. 2 homebuilder, posted a 49 percent
rise in quarterly profit on Monday, as it stepped back from new
housing starts to focus on selling and delivering older
projects.
Cyrela posted second-quarter net income of 143 million reais
($71 million), according to a securities filing, below forecasts
for a profit of 163 million reais in a Reuters poll of seven
analysts.
By restoring profitability and reducing debt levels, Cyrela
further distanced itself from its recent cost overruns and
market leader PDG Realty's ongoing budget revisions.
The builder cut new project launches by 30 percent in the
quarter but still increased revenue by 7 percent as deliveries
gathered speed. Its gross margin, or revenue after construction
costs, rose to 30.4 percent, the highest in nearly two years.
In no rush to speed up new construction as demand cools,
Cyrela also said it could push back some housing starts from the
end of this year into 2013. The company added that such a delay
could bring the volume of 2012 starts below last year's.
Cyrela launched nearly 6.3 billion reais of new projects in
2011 and in January the company cancelled a prior outlook
ranging from 8.7 billion reais to 9.8 billion reais for 2012
housing starts.
The more modest outlook reinforces a cautious tone in
Brazil's housing industry as it adjusts to slower growth,
grappling with the runaway costs and growing debt that turned
many investors off the sector last year.
By curbing activity Cyrela also managed to generate positive
cash flow in the quarter, reducing net debt by 42 million reais.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose
67 percent to 233 million reais, missing an average estimate of
290 million reais in the Reuters survey.
EBITDA as a share of revenue, a measure of profitability
known as the EBITDA margin, rose to 15.8 percent in the second
quarter from 10.1 percent a year earlier.