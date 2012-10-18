RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 17 Homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty on Wednesday cut its 2012 sales outlook for the second time due to delays in the approval of new launchings mainly in the city of Sao Paulo.

Brazil's second biggest homebuilder lowered its sales estimate to 6 to 7 billion reais ($2.95 billion and $3.44 billion) from an earlier forecast of 6.9 to 8 billion reais, the company said in a statement. The company had originally expected sales of up to 8.9 billion reais this year.

"Important projects which the company originally predicted to launch during the second semester of this year will have its launching postponed to the next year, impacting the company's pre-sales for the current year," Cyrela said in a statement.

Brazil's construction industry has struggled this year with a severe economic slowdown, runaway costs and mounting debt.

Cyrela saw net income surge 49 percent in the second quarter as it stepped back from new housing starts to focus on selling and delivering older projects. nL2E8JE074 ($1 = 2.0333 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Michael Perry)