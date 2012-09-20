* CFO says 3rd-qtr launches snagged by delayed approvals

* Sales in quarter near target, no big annual revision

SAO PAULO, Sept 20 Homebuilder Cyrela Brazil Realty has started fewer new projects in the third quarter than expected due to bureaucratic delays, its chief financial officer said on Thursday.

Housing starts among Brazil's major builders plunged in the first half of 2012 as they focused on selling off inventory and delivering delayed projects after years of unwieldy growth.

But third-quarter sales have still been in line with the forecasts of Brazil's No. 2 homebuilder, Cyrela Chief Financial Officer Jose Florencio Rodrigues told reporters. Steady demand for housing has also helped with the sale of existing inventories, he added.

Cyrela has forecast new home sales this year between 6.9 billion reais ($3.41 billion) and 8 billion reais. T he company's sales in the first half of 2012 totaled 2.5 billion reais.

"At the moment the sales target is still feasible ... We'll hope in the coming weeks for an improved outlook," Rodrigues said. Projections may be adjusted when Cyrela reports results in November, he added, but there would be "no major revision."

The builder has not announced a target for housing starts this year. The value of new projects launched in the first half of 2012 contracted 30 percent from a year earlier to 1.98 billion reais. ($1 = 2.025 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Vivian Pereira, writing by Brad Haynes)