BRUSSELS Dec 2 The European Commission said on
Wednesday it had approved Belgian chemical group Solvay's
planned $5.5 billion purchase of Cytec Industries
.
The Commission, which rules on antitrust issues in the
European Union, said its decision was conditional on Solvay
divesting activities in phosphor-based solvent extraction, used
in the mining and refining sector to separate cobalt from
nickel.
"The companies' activities are largely complementary and
they are generally not active at the same level of the supply
chain. However, both parties are present in the business for
specialty chemicals for the mining and refining industry," the
Commission said in a statement.
Customers in the refining industry worldwide would have very
little alternative but to buy Solvay's Ionquest 290 and Cytec's
Cyanex 272 products as existing competitors were small and their
products' reputations not as strong.
This could ultimately lead to price rises, the Commission
concluded.
Solvay has offered to divest its Ionquest brand, including
transfer of technology, support and customer contacts.
The Commission said that the transaction, with this
commitment, would not longer raise competition concerns.
Solvay's acquisition of Cytec will give it a bigger presence
in the lightweight materials business where demand from the
aerospace industry is booming.
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Julia Fioretti)