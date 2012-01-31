* Q4 shr $0.86 vs $0.95 year ago

* Q4 rev $731 mln vs est $738.2 mln

* Says to decide on separation of coating resins segment by Q2 end

Jan 31 Cytec Industries Inc posted a lower fourth-quarter profit, hurt by weaker volumes at its main coating resins segment and said it expects to take a decision on the separation of the segment by the second quarter.

October-December quarter profit fell to $41.6 million, or 88 cents a share, from $48 million, or 95 cents a share, in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, the specialty chemicals maker earned 86 cents a share.

Cytec, which caters to a variety of sectors such as aerospace, industrial coatings, mining and plastics, reported slightly higher revenue of $731 million.

Analysts, on an average, had expected earnings of 47 cents a share, on revenue of $738.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. The company has retained JP Morgan as an adviser regarding the previously announced separation of its coating resin business, which contributed to about half of its third-quarter sales. The Woodland Park, New Jersey-based company's shares closed at $49.86 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.