April 19 Specialty chemicals maker Cytec
Industries Inc posted a better-than-expected profit,
helped by strong demand in the aerospace sector, and forecast
weak full-year results.
The company expects full-year adjusted earnings of $4.35 per
share to $4.65 per share, on revenue of $3.19 billion to $3.27
billion.
Analysts, on average, were expecting full-year earnings of
$4.57 per share, on revenue of $3.32 billion, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The marketplace remains competitive, and coupled with weak
underlying fundamentals in Europe, we are expecting overall
selling volumes (for coating resin business) to be flat to down
this year," Chief Executive Shane Fleming said.
The coating resin business contributes to more than half of
the company's sales.
Last week, Cytec announced plans to buy UK-based Umeco Plc
in a $439 million deal aimed at boosting sales of
composite materials to aircraft makers.
First-quarter net profit rose to $53.1 million, or $1.14
cents per share, from $39.6 million, or 79 cents per share, a
year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.28 per share.
Revenue rose 3 percent to $783.3 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn $1.14
per share, on revenue of $809.5 million.
Shares of the company closed at $63.19 on Thursday on the
New York Stock Exchange.