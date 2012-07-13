* Sees Q2 adj EPS $1.50-$1.55 vs est $1.05
* Sees strong growth in process separation and coating
resins
July 13 Specialty chemicals maker Cytec
Industries Inc gave a second-quarter profit estimate
that was well ahead of analysts' expectations, encouraged by
strong performances at its process separation and coating resins
businesses.
The company said it expects second-quarter adjusted earnings
of $1.50 per share to $1.55 per share. Analysts expect $1.05 per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Cytec will report its second-quarter results on July 19.
In May, the company started the process of selling its
coating resins business, aiming to complete a deal by the end of
the current year.
Shares of the company, valued at $2.71 billion, closed at
$58.82 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.