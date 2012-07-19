* Sees FY adj EPS $4.60-$4.90

* Sees FY sales from cont ops at $1.55 bln to $1.58 bln

* Q2 EPS $0.76 vs $0.70 last year

* Q2 sales $404 mln vs $347 million last year

July 19 Cytec Industries Inc's quarterly profit rose on higher sales volumes and selling prices, and the specialty chemicals company raised its full-year profit forecast.

The company now expects to post an adjusted profit of between $4.60 and $4.90 per share, up from its prior forecast of $4.35 to $4.65 per share.

Cytec expects full-year adjusted profit from continuing operations of $2.45 to $2.70 per share on sales of $1.55 billion to $1.58 billion.

The company, which has been evaluating options for its coating resin business, has already classified the unit as discontinuing operations.

Cytec said it was on track to complete the sale of the business in the fourth quarter.

Net income rose to $35.7 million in the second quarter, or 76 cents per share, from $35.1 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.55 per share.

Revenue rose 16 percent to $404 million.

Sales volumes at its engineered materials segment, which contributed more than half of total second-quarter sales, rose 17 percent. Sales volumes at its process separation segment rose 16 percent.

Sales of coating products, which include varnishes and specialty paints, fell 13 percent in the second quarter. The business has been hit by weakness in housing and manufacturing, particularly in Europe.

The Woodland Park, New Jersey-based company's shares closed at $64.79 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.