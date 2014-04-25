U.S. Supreme Court sides with Venezuela over oil rigs claim
WASHINGTON, May 1 The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled against an American oil drilling company that claimed Venezuela unlawfully seized 11 drilling rigs in 2010.
April 25 Cytokinetics Inc said its experimental treatment for Lou Gehrig's disease - a progressive neurodegenerative disorder - failed the main goal in a mid-stage trial.
The study tested the efficacy of the drug, tirasemtiv - one of the company's lead compounds - against a placebo in 711 patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
The San Francisco-based company's stock was halted before the bell on Friday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
