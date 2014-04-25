April 25 Cytokinetics Inc said its experimental treatment for Lou Gehrig's disease - a progressive neurodegenerative disorder - failed the main goal in a mid-stage trial.

The study tested the efficacy of the drug, tirasemtiv - one of the company's lead compounds - against a placebo in 711 patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The San Francisco-based company's stock was halted before the bell on Friday. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)