BRIEF-Xoma receieves notice to terminate license agreement from Novo Nordisk
* Xoma -on april 20, 2017 co received notice from Novo Nordisk a/s, relating to termination of exclusive license agreement with co due to strategic and business reasons
Oct 27 Cytos Biotechnology AG :
* Says that Matthias Alder, Executive Vice President Corporate Development and Legal Affairs, resigns from his function effective as of Oct. 27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CareDx Inc - for full year 2017, company continues to expect revenue to be in range of $45 million to $50 million, excluding any potential allosure revenue