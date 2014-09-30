Sept 30 Cytos Biotechnology AG : * Says reports the financial results of the first half year 2014 * Says funds available for financing the company's operations amount to 18.69 million Swiss francs as per June 30, 2014 * Says H1 revenue comprising deferred income from license fees paid by Novartis of 0.50 million Swiss francs, unchanged from H1 2013 * Says H1 net loss 23.4 million Swiss francs versus 13.6 million Swiss francs year ago * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage