Nov 18 CytRx Corp said the United
States Food And Drug Administration has placed a partial hold on
clinical trials of its experimental cancer drug after a patient
died.
CytRx shares were down 10 percent in premarket trading.
The patient received the drug, aldoxorubicin, under the
company's expanded access program that makes promising drugs and
devices available to patients with serious diseases who cannot
enroll in clinical trials.
No new patients can be enlisted for the trials, currently in
mid stage, of aldoxorubicin until the hold is lifted. Patients
currently enrolled will continue receiving the treatment.
