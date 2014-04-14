April 14 China CYTS Tours Holding Co Ltd

* Says 2013 preliminary net profit up 8.6 percent y/y at 320.6 million yuan ($51.62 million)

* Says expects 2014 Q1 net profit up about 10 percent y/y

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/tyc58v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2113 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)