May 26 Changzhou Tenglong Auto Parts Co., Ltd. :

* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 2.5 yuan (before tax) per 10 shares and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 10 new shares for every 10 shares for 2015, to shareholders of record on May 31

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 1 and the dividend will be paid on June 1

