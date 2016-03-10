HONG KONG, March 10 Chinese lender China
Zheshang Bank Co Ltd could raise up to $2 billion in a Hong Kong
initial public offering, more than originally planned, IFR
reported on Thursday, citing people close to the deal.
The commercial lender, based in China's eastern Zhejiang
province, has started pitching the deal to investors and may
start taking orders on March 16, if feedback from fund managers
is positive, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
The deal had originally been planned for around $1 billion,
IFR previously reported.
The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters email
requesting comment on the IPO plans.
(Reporting Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing
by Miral Fahmy)